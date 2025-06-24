ICE detains multiple people at Chesterfield courthouse

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have detained multiple people at the Chesterfield County courthouse, Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard told CBS 6.

"ICE showed up at the Chesterfield courthouse on Friday and detained six people," Leonard confirmed to CBS 6 reporter Cameron Thompson. "They came back yesterday, Monday, and detained six more. They are on the premises today as well."

Leonard said his staff received "little notice" about the operation, and he was not sure how long it would last.

Images of ICE agents detaining people at courthouses around the country have be shared widely on social media as President Trump and his administration carry out a crackdown on illegal immigration. In many cases, immigrants are arrested after a judge grants a government request to dismiss their case, making them eligible for expedited removal.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin voiced his support for former President Trump and the arrests of immigrants who are in the country illegally.

"We've got to recognize that there are hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people here who are violent criminals here illegally that we need to arrest and deport, and that's what we've been doing in Virginia," Youngkin said in a June 10 interview.

CBS 6 is working to determine who ICE has detained and whether they remain in custody.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

