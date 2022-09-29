Petersburg crews clear storm drains ahead of Ian

PETERSBURG, Va. -- As Hurricane Ian moves up the East Coast, work crews spent this week making sure drainage systems were clear and able to handle any rain the storm brings to Central Virginia.

A three-man storm drain clearing crew in Petersburg focused on the city's more flood-prone areas like along Jefferson and Fillmore streets.

WTVR

"It floods really bad, it makes it difficult to park on the road, as well as we have a lot of overflow from the creek that’s down there," neighbor Micaela Johnson said. "Now is the time to do it. It’s too late after we get a big rain storm."

The crews used heavy-duty equipment and their hands to clear the drains.

Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian urged drivers to avoid driving through high water should Ian's rain flood city streets.

