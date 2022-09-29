Watch Now
Petersburg crews clear storm drains ahead of Ian

Posted at 3:43 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 15:43:32-04

PETERSBURG, Va. -- As Hurricane Ian moves up the East Coast, work crews spent this week making sure drainage systems were clear and able to handle any rain the storm brings to Central Virginia.

A three-man storm drain clearing crew in Petersburg focused on the city's more flood-prone areas like along Jefferson and Fillmore streets.

Petersburg storm drain cleaning 01.png

"It floods really bad, it makes it difficult to park on the road, as well as we have a lot of overflow from the creek that’s down there," neighbor Micaela Johnson said. "Now is the time to do it. It’s too late after we get a big rain storm."

The crews used heavy-duty equipment and their hands to clear the drains.

Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian urged drivers to avoid driving through high water should Ian's rain flood city streets.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

