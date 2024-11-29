Multiple crashes close lanes on I-95 Southbound

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — Multiple crashes early Friday morning closed lanes on I-95 Southbound, per Virginia State Police.

All southbound travel lanes were closed near Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield at mile marker 56.4 due to a multi-vehicle crash. There are reported injuries.

All lanes are now open and the scene is clear, per VSP.

VSP is also investigating a two-vehicle crash on I-95 Southbound near Colonial Heights.

This is a developing story. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

