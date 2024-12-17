Seven-vehicle accident closes all I-95 northbound lanes

RICHMOND, Va. — All northbound lanes are closed on Interstate 95 at Mile Marker 43, near US-301, in Prince George County due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT.

The crash involved seven vehicles. Several people are being transported to the hospital, Prince George police told CBS 6.

All northbound lanes are closed. The southbound left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 41 (Courtland).

VDOT advises motorists to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom here.

