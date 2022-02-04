VDOT inspecting overpass in Stafford County after it was hit by an excavator

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has closed part of Route 17 northbound in Stafford County for an emergency bridge inspection after the bridge was hit by an excavator traveling underneath of it.

VDOT said it happened at the Interstate 95 northbound exit 133 ramp overpass.

Crews are directing all Route 17 northbound traffic onto I-95 northbound just prior to the ramp overpass as a detour. You can travel north on I-95 to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway), where you can exit and re-enter I-95 southbound and travel to exit 133.

Motorists are advised to avoid the Route 17 area at I-95 to avoid delays while the bridge inspection and closures are underway.

This story will be updated as it develops.

