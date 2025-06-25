Dodge truck crosses median, hits tractor-trailer heading north on I-95 in Prince George, state police say

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A state trooper witnessed the moment a white Dodge truck crossed the center median and hit a tractor-trailer heading north on Interstate 95 in Prince George County, according to state police.

The crash happened at the 37.6 mile marker at 4:37 p.m., and according to VDOT, the impacted lanes reopened around 7 p.m.

"The impact forced the tractor-trailer off the roadway, spilling its contents onto the right shoulder," state police said.

The 56-year-old man driving the Dodge was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. Police say both drivers were wearing seat belts.

State police said the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

