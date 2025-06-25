Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Dodge truck crosses median, hits tractor-trailer heading north on I-95 in Prince George, state police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 25, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 25, 2025
Crash on I-95 in Prince George
Posted
and last updated

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A state trooper witnessed the moment a white Dodge truck crossed the center median and hit a tractor-trailer heading north on Interstate 95 in Prince George County, according to state police.

The crash happened at the 37.6 mile marker at 4:37 p.m., and according to VDOT, the impacted lanes reopened around 7 p.m.

"The impact forced the tractor-trailer off the roadway, spilling its contents onto the right shoulder," state police said.

The 56-year-old man driving the Dodge was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. Police say both drivers were wearing seat belts.

State police said the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone