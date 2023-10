RICHMOND, Va. -- A multi-vehicle crash has caused miles-long traffic backups on Interstate 95 North near the Richmond-Henrico line.

As of 12:45, the left lane had reopened near the Brook Road exit (mile marker 80).

Traffic was backed up six miles, according to VDOT.

Virginia State Police have not yet released information about the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.