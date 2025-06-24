Watch Now
Crash shuts down all southbound lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 24, 2025
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are shut down after a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT.

The crash happened near Route 288 at mile marker 63 on Tuesday afternoon. Traffic cameras currently show traffic at a stop in the area.

VDOT says there are three miles of delays.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

