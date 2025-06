CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All southbound lanes are closed on I-95 just north of Colonial Heights after a multi-vehicle crash, per VDOT.

VDOT 511

Traffic backups are approximately two miles as of 11:23 a.m.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube