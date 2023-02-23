Watch Now
Sources: Multiple people hurt in I-85 bus crash

Richmond news and weather update for Thursday, February 23
Posted at 11:44 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 11:44:31-05

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Multiple people were hurt in a charter bus crash on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, multiple law enforcement told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.

All southbound lanes were closed along I-85 near mile marker 43 (near Route 40/Doyle Boulevard) n Dinwiddie County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Police have not yet released details about the incident.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

