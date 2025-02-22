Driver killed in I-64 shooting was 41-year-old father, family members say

RICHMOND, Va. — Family members have identified the victim of a deadly shooting along Interstate 64 on Thursday night.

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett spoke with relatives of Demond Winston, 41, who said they are grieving the senseless loss of the Richmond father.

Winston was shot along I-64 East between the Mechanicsville Turnpike and Nine Mile Road exits in eastern Henrico County.

A Henrico police officer noticed an SUV in a ditch along the interstate and stopped to check on the driver.

Winston was rushed to VCU Medical Center where he later died.

Crime Insider sources say a video surfaced on social media that may help in Winston's murder investigation. Investigators are continuing to follow leads.

"If it wasn't for less-than-intelligent criminals, it would make life a whole lot more difficult. But if you want to brag about what you're doing, rock on. It just makes life easier for the police," said Miles Turner from Law Enforcement Consulting LLC.

State police have not released a motive. Turner said the shooting appears to be targeted.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom to share memories or tributes for Demond Winston.

