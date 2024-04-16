How you can help pick the next 'I voted' sticker for the city of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The finalists are in for the 2024 Richmond 'I Voted' sticker contest. This year, the Richmond Office of Elections in partnership with the Richmond Times-Dispatch are holding a community contest to design Richmond's 'I Voted' stickers.

Virginia Commonwealth University students designed the stickers with the aim of showcasing what voting means to them.

Tuesday, the office unveiled the four finalist for the contest:

WTVR

The first design comes from 23-year-old Tre Venable. He is on track to graduate from the university in 2025 and says that the scenery of Richmond inspired his design.

"I’ve loved the juxtaposition of the nature, architecture and murals. I wanted to capture the city’s fun and creative side, while incorporating the skyline, capitol, bridges and more," Tre explained to the Times-Dispatch.

WTVR

The second design was made by 26-year-old Kansiny Nguyen. She is a Richmond native and graduated from VCU in 2021. Nguyen says that for her sticker she was rooted in not just looking nice but creating something that speaks to people.

"I am inspired by the Cardinal. I wanted to add character to the state bird, and I hope people will find it compelling and mascot-friendly," Kansiny told the Times-Dispatch.

WTVR

Spotsylvania native Asia Rorick is the designer behind the 3rd potential 'I Voted' sticker. The 29-year-old will be graduating from VCU next month with a degree in communication arts and used her dream of being a children's illustrator to inspire her design.

"One of my favorite things about Richmond is how opossums are basically our unofficial animal mascot, so I thought it would be a cute representation of local voters," Asia said to the Times-Dispatch.

WTVR

For the final design the Office of Elections and Times-Dispatch chose 21-year-old Gabriel Thompson's design. Originally from Chesapeake Gabriel says he is passionate about conceptual design work and that Richmond's art scene was the inspiration behind the design.

"I felt that an art deco inspired aesthetic with some hand-drawn elements best captured Richmond’s unique atmosphere and eclectic mix of modern and historic architecture," Gabriel explained to the Times-Dispatch. "I wanted to capture that Richmond is more than just the city itself- it’s all the amazing people, experiences, and creativity that it holds as a community."

Voting on the sticker contest runs through April 30. You can vote at go.richmond.com/IVoted or by scanning the QR code below.

WTVR

The winner will be announced on May 3. The winning design will be given out to voters at all 72 polling locations in Richmond during the November General Election.

And don't forget that election day is November 5.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!