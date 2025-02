RICHMOND, Va. -- An itinerant used-book seller business is turning the page with its first brick-and-mortar shop. I Love You So Much Books, which started as a pop-up in late 2023, is expected to open this week at 119 W. Brookland Park Blvd. in the city. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

