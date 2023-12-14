Watch Now
Crashes prompt I-95 traffic alert in Richmond

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on December 14, 2023
Posted at 12:46 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 12:46:36-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- VDOT issued a traffic alert for Interstate 95 south in downtown Richmond.

"The left and center travel lanes are closed near Belvidere Street (mile marker 76) due to a multi-vehicle crash. Additionally, the right lane and shoulder further ahead are also closed due to the same incident," the alert issued at 12:40 p.m. read. "There are currently three miles of backups. Seek alternate routes."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

