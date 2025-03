PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — All southbound lanes are closed near US-301 on Interstate 95 due to a fatal crash.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to VSP. Police have confirmed one fatality.

Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays, according to VDOT.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube