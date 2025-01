PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — All travel lanes along I-95 south at mile marker 45, near US-301, are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as crews respond to the incident and work to clear the roadway.

No additional information has been released at this time.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

