Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

I-95 south near Lombardy down to 1 lane this weekend for pipe replacement project

'Drivers should expect heavy congestion'
Double lanes closures on I-95 south near Lombardy this weekend
Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 10.46.55 AM.png
Posted at 10:40 AM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 10:52:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be alternating double lane closures this weekend along on I-95 south in Richmond near Lombardy Street this weekend for a pipe replacement project, according to VDOT officials.

The project, which will be happening along the busy interstate about one mile from Arthur Ashe Boulevard, will begin at 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 and continue through 12 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8.

As a result, only one southbound lane will be open while crews are working.

trafficmap.jpeg

"The repairs are required to replace a corrugated metal pipe that has collapsed under the interstate after many years of service," VDOT officials wrote. "The metal pipe will be replaced with a concrete pipe, which is designed to withstand traffic, wear and tear for an even longer period of time. This replacement will also help relieve recent flooding in the vicinity that occurs after heavy rainfall."

Officials said signs warning drivers will list alternate routes.

Those routes include I-295 and Route 288 to reach destinations south of Richmond and Brook Road/Chamberlayne Road (Route 1/Route 301) for local destinations, officials said.

"Drivers should expect heavy congestion and delays during the closures," officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 10.46.18 AM.png

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone