RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be alternating double lane closures this weekend along on I-95 south in Richmond near Lombardy Street this weekend for a pipe replacement project, according to VDOT officials.

The project, which will be happening along the busy interstate about one mile from Arthur Ashe Boulevard, will begin at 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 and continue through 12 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8.

As a result, only one southbound lane will be open while crews are working.

"The repairs are required to replace a corrugated metal pipe that has collapsed under the interstate after many years of service," VDOT officials wrote. "The metal pipe will be replaced with a concrete pipe, which is designed to withstand traffic, wear and tear for an even longer period of time. This replacement will also help relieve recent flooding in the vicinity that occurs after heavy rainfall."

Officials said signs warning drivers will list alternate routes.

Those routes include I-295 and Route 288 to reach destinations south of Richmond and Brook Road/Chamberlayne Road (Route 1/Route 301) for local destinations, officials said.

"Drivers should expect heavy congestion and delays during the closures," officials said.

