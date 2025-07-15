I-95 South shutdown after a series of incidents in Virginia

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A series of incidents on Interstate 95 in Sussex County led to serious injuries and traffic delays Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police first responded to a tractor-trailer crash and fire on I-95 southbound at mile marker 24 at 7:14 a.m. on July 15.

The truck was loaded with bottled water, and the driver escaped without injury.

The Virginia Department of Transportation assisted with closing one lane for cleanup efforts.

As crews were working to clear the scene, a second crash occurred around 10:40 a.m. at mile marker 26 on I-95 southbound.

According to preliminary investigations, traffic was slowing due to the lane closure when the driver of a box truck failed to reduce speed and struck the rear of a tractor-trailer.

Milomir Mitrovic, 46, of Justice, Illinois, who was driving the box truck, suffered serious injuries in the collision. He was transported to a hospital in Petersburg for treatment.

State Police continue to investigate both incidents.

The crashes closed all lanes of I-95 south near Route 645 at mile marker 26. Drivers were being detoured at Exit 31.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

