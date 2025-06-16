I-95 shut down in Fredericksburg due to downed power lines: 'Expect major delays'

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — All I-95 lanes are closed near Route 3 in Fredericksburg due to downed power lines, per VDOT.

"All lanes are closed at Exit 130 (Route 3) due to downed power lines," VDOT shared in an announcement. "Expect major delays due to stopped traffic and use alternate routes."

There was also a power outage at Spotsylvania Towne Centre, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

