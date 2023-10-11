Watch Now
I-95 Northbound closed in Stafford County

Posted at 6:26 AM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 06:56:58-04

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. --

Update: A single northbound lane has reopened. Travelers can still expect significant delays.

Virginia Department of Transportation officials say Interstate 95 northbound is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash.

The closure is happening at mile marker 146 just before exit 148 (Quantico) in Stafford County.

Currently northbound traffic is being detoured from I-95 at exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) onto Route 1.

"Motorists can expect travel delays on I-95, Route 1 northbound in Stafford, and on intersecting routes in this area," VDOT officials said in a press release.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

