Crash causes delays on Interstate 95 North in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond is causing major delays on Thursday evening.

The crash happened at mile marker 72.4.

As of 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the north center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed. Cameras show traffic beginning to move past the scene of the crash.

We're working to learn if anyone is injured.

Click here to track current conditions.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube