HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer crash has shut down all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 near mile marker 82 in Henrico County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

This is near the Chamberlayne Road exit.

Henrico Police said traffic is being diverted to Parham Road, and drivers should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.