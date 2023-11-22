I-95 backed up for miles due to crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Department of Transportation officials are warning drivers in Central Virginia about back ups that are spanning miles on Interstate 95 in Richmond.

VDOT says that two travel lanes are currently closed near I-64 and 7th street due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Currently officials say there are three and a half miles of backups and motorists are being advised to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!