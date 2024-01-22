Chesterfield County man injured in I-95 crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that caused both sides of Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County to come to a complete stop.

State Police say that at around 1:47 a.m. Monday morning they were called to a single vehicle crash on the interstate. There police say a work truck ran off the road and struck a jersey wall sending debris all over the southbound lanes of traffic. The vehicle would also end up on its side.

The driver, who police say was alone in the vehicle, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to VCU Medical Center for their injuries.

The victim hasn't been identified but officials say they are a 26 year-old male from Chesterfield County.

The crash is under investigation.

