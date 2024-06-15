I-85 south remains closed near McKenney after tractor-trailer crash: Clean-up continues'

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Interstate 85 south remains closed Saturday morning after a wreck involving a tractor-trailer in Dinwiddie County.

The wreck is near McKenney, VDOT officials said in an email around 4:30 a.m.

Traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Exit 48 for Dewitt.

"All southbound travel lanes remain closed as clean-up continues at the scene," officials said in an update around 8:30 a.m.

