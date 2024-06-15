Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

I-85 south remains closed near McKenney after tractor-trailer crash: Clean-up continues'

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, June 15
I-85 in Dinwiddie County
Posted at 8:50 AM, Jun 15, 2024

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Interstate 85 south remains closed Saturday morning after a wreck involving a tractor-trailer in Dinwiddie County.

The wreck is near McKenney, VDOT officials said in an email around 4:30 a.m.

Traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Exit 48 for Dewitt.

"All southbound travel lanes remain closed as clean-up continues at the scene," officials said in an update around 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone