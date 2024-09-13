One driver dead in I-64 truck crash in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A driver is dead after the tractor-trailer he was driving lost control and struck another truck in Henrico County, police say.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of I-64.

The truck ended up striking a guardrail, light pole, and embankment, while the tractor-trailer flipped over and struck a light pole as well.

All five cars on the tractor-trailer, three pickup trucks and two Mustangs, were totaled in the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 47-year-old Lamar Thomas Burrows, died from his injuries at the crash scene. The driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.