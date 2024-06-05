Three people hospitalized following shooting on Interstate 64

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 64 sending three adults to the hospital.

According to State Police, the shooting happened on westbound I-64 near the 192 mile marker at around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say their initial investigation leads them to believe that there was an altercation at a restaurant in Henrico County that continued onto the Interstate once the parties had left.

Virginia State Police say the two vehicles then fired at one another while driving on the Interstate.

Three adults were hospitalized following the incident with what police describe as non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

