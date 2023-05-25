Watch Now
Henrico plans to make major changes to I-64 in Short Pump

Interstate 64 at North Gayton Road.jpg
Henrico County
The diverging diamond interchange planned for Interstate 64 at North Gayton Road.<br/>
Interstate 64 at North Gayton Road.jpg
Posted at 9:46 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 09:46:34-04

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- The latest push for a long-sought interchange and other traffic improvements for Short Pump is inching forward. The Virginia Department of Transportation has endorsed a Henrico County plan to address interstate backups and congestion along Broad Street by way of a new interchange at I-64 and Gayton Road and modifications to existing roads and facilities, including to the Broad Street interchange between Short Pump and Innsbrook. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

