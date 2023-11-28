Watch Now
Multi-vehicle crash closes eastbound I-64 in Richmond

Posted at 2:30 PM, Nov 28, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 has confirmed that Interstate 64 is closed in Richmond following a multi-vehicle crash in the city.

Currently, both ramps onto I-64 from I-95 are closed. Motorists near where the wreck is are being turned around and redirected to the 3rd street exit.

CBS 6 has reached out to Virginia State Police and V-DOT for more information and will update this story with the latest when it is available.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

