1 killed, 1 hurt in I-64 crash and police shooting in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One man was killed and a second man injured following a crash and police shooting on Interstate 64 in Henrico County.

Police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-64 east, near I-295, in eastern Henrico, at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

"A Henrico officer responded to the scene to investigate the crash. During the investigation, there was an encounter with an occupant, where the officer fired his weapon striking an occupant of the vehicle," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka wrote in an email. "Henrico Fire/EMS transported both occupants of the vehicle to an area hospital. One adult male has succumbed to his injuries."

Police did not disclose whether the individual shot by the officer was the person who died.

"The left lane of I-64 [east] is open to traffic, but drivers are encouraged to use caution while first responders work to clear the scene," Pecka wrote in the 10 p.m. email. "Henrico Police will remain on the scene investigating for the next several hours."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.