'Hybrid' Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k continues Sunday

'We appreciate everyone who's stuck with us... You can see the excitement today'
'Hybrid' Monument Avenue 10k continues Sunday
Posted at 7:40 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 19:54:45-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond's friendliest race, the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger, will continue for a fourth day Sunday.

This is the second year the race, which kicked off Thursday, has gone virtual because of the pandemic.

Participants can either take on the 6.2-mile course at Byrd Park in Richmond or Dorey Park in Henrico.

Pete Woody with Sports Backers said there were dozens of people already in line before 7 a.m. when the courses opened Saturday.

“We appreciate everyone who's stuck with us and have taken part in these hybrid-format events,” Woody said. “You can see the excitement today, but I think there's even more excitement to be back to more normal events in the future.”

There is still time to sign up at sportsbackers.org for Sunday’s race. Both courses will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

