Husband and wife killed on I-64 in Virginia

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- A husband and wife were killed on Interstate 64 when they drove into the back of a dump truck.

Melton G. Walden Jr., 58, and Kaleta M. Walden, 34, of Prince George, Virginia died at the scene of the crash near mile marker 133 in Louisa County, the night of Tuesday, August 24, 2021, according to Virginia State Police.

"The investigation indicates a 2014 Honda Crosstour [driven by Melton Walden Jr.] was heading east when it struck the rear of a 1990 GMC Dump truck," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "[Melton and Kaleta] were both wearing seatbelts. The husband and wife succumbed to their injuries on scene."

The dump truck driver suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was treated at the hospital, according to police.

The investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

