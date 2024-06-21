Watch Now
Meet the husband-and-wife duo starring in '9 to 5: The Musical' at Virginia Repertory Theatre

"9 to 5: The Musical"
Posted at 2:32 PM, Jun 21, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- A husband-and-wife duo is starring in the Virginia Repertory Theatre's production of "9 to 5: The Musical" this summer.

"You don't usually get to work with your husband in a show, that's a rare thing that happens," Katie Goffman, who plays Doralee Rhodes, said. "And we've got to do this two years in a row at the Virginia Rep Theatre and we are so blessed to work together here."

"9 to 5: The Musical," is based on the iconic 1980s film starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dabney Coleman, who passed away in May.

Katie and Devon Goffman, who are back on stage following their success in last year's hit "Beautiful," star in the musical is based on the iconic 1980s film starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dabney Coleman, who passed away in May.

"I want to say I play the bad guy in the show, the villain, but it's fun," Devon Goffman, who plays Franklin Hart Jr., said. "It's a very important villain in the show and I get to have a lot of fun onstage with my wife."

The two-hour production brings to life the story of three women and the ultimate revenge on their sexist boss.

Director Debra Clinton said the show's subject matter connects with audiences.

"Even though it was conceived over 40 years ago, it's incredibly relevant for a whole new generation," Clinton said. "And it just takes on this vibrancy right now for our times."

As Doralee, Katie Goffman said she will channel her inner Dolly but bring her own spin to the role.

"I want to honor her. She's an amazing woman and I want to just spread her light around onstage," Katie Goffman said.

The music will take audiences down memory lane.

"This is a show that you can take your grandmother, your grandchild, you can experience it as a family as a unit," Clinton said. "And I think that just again speaks to the power of theater and how it can pull a community together and transform it."

"9 to 5: The Musical" runs through Sunday, August 4 at the November Theatre. Click here for more information.

