Hurricane Isabel hits Virginia: 20 Years Later

RICHMOND, Va. -- Twenty years ago this week, Hurricane Isabel — a storm the size of Colorado — arrived in Central Virginia. Hurricane Isabel had already ravaged the Outer Banks and Virginia Beach before it reached metro Richmond.

The hurricane knocked down tens of thousands of trees and left nearly 2 million Dominion customers in the dark in and around Richmond.

When it was all said and done, Isabel was considered one of the most damaging and costliest storms in Virginia history.

