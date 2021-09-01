Over two dozen pets rescued from Hurricane Ida coming to Richmond SPCA

RICHMOND, Va. -- 20 cats and six dogs will find a new home at the Richmond SPCA on Wednesday after being rescued from Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

The pets will be flying into Manassas and then they will be loaded onto a Richmond SPCA van to head to the capitol city.

Each dog and cat will be given a thorough veterinary examination and have any medical needs treated in order to prepare them for adoption.

They may be ready for adoption in as little as a week after their arrival, the SPCA said.

BISSELL Pet Foundation evacuated hundreds of homeless pets out of Louisiana prior to Hurricane Ida, according to the SPCA.

More than 140 of those pets are being flown to Manassas, and will be further transported to additional shelters in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia where they will become available for adoption.

The SPCA said it's an effort to relieve overcrowded animal shelters in the state, and to make room in shelters in Louisiana to take in pets displaced by the storm.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has been part of this collaborative effort, from our partners on the ground in Louisiana to those helping here in Virginia, taking these pets into their shelters so they can be adopted,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “This was a massive team effort with people all across the country helping each other, and while part of the work is finished, there is more to be done as we continue to help the displaced pets in Louisiana.”

