Deputies ID driver killed after pickup ran off road, hit tree

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A 25-year-old man was killed in a wreck early Sunday morning in rural Hanover County, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 17400 block of Hewlett Road in Beaverdam at 1:30 a.m.

"A 2003 Ford pickup was traveling northbound on Hewlett Road when it ran off the right side of the roadway into a curve," Capt. Kirk Shaffier said. "The vehicle then came back onto the roadway, over corrected and ran off the right side of the road again where it came to rest on the driver’s side against a tree. "

Shaffier said the driver, Hunter Vernon Cran of Bumpass, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was in the pickup, Shaffier said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Hunter Vernon Cran during this difficult time," Shaffier wrote.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.