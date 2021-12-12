Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hundreds rally in Virginia in opposition to natural gas pipeline

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Helber/AP
FILE - This May 3, 2018, file photo, shows a section of downed trees that sit atop a ridge near homes along the route of the proposed Mountain Valley pipeline in Lindside, W.Va. A Virginia-based legal group is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to end what it says has become an abuse of eminent domain by companies that build natural-gas pipelines. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Pipeline Eminent Domain
Posted at 8:11 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 20:11:41-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of opponents of a natural gas pipeline rallied in Virginia’s capital in advance of an upcoming key regulatory decision.

The demonstrators in Richmond on Saturday heard from North Carolina-based civil rights leader William Barber.

The Virginia State Water Control Board is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to allow construction of portions of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in wetlands and across over 200 Virginia waterways.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Barber told the crowd that projects like the pipeline would harm the poor.

The pipeline is supposed to ship drilled gas through West Virginia and Virginia. An extension into North Carolina is also proposed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers