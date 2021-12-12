Hundreds rally in Virginia in opposition to natural gas pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of opponents of a natural gas pipeline rallied in Virginia’s capital in advance of an upcoming key regulatory decision.

The demonstrators in Richmond on Saturday heard from North Carolina-based civil rights leader William Barber.

The Virginia State Water Control Board is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to allow construction of portions of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in wetlands and across over 200 Virginia waterways.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Barber told the crowd that projects like the pipeline would harm the poor.

The pipeline is supposed to ship drilled gas through West Virginia and Virginia. An extension into North Carolina is also proposed.