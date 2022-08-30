Hundreds of Henrico citizens to help assess health of the country

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Several hundred Henrico residents will help the U.S. better assess the overall health of the country as part of an annual national survey.

The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, or NHANES, is conducted by CDC researchers and aims to pinpoint health indicators for a host of diseases, as well as other health-related topics. Each year, 5,000 Americans in 15 counties participate to provide vital health statics.

Study manager Victor Barajas told CBS 6 that those who are asked to participate hit the “health lottery” because of the extensive health examination they receive for free. The estimated value of the screenings is around $4,500, he said, and many of the tests go beyond what you would normally get at an annual checkup.

“I think that’s what really important. It’s the idea that not only is this person getting a really good assessment of what their own health conditions might be, but we get a better sample of the health conditions and health needs all across the U.S.,” Barajas said.

While Henrico County was chosen at random, its residents include a swath of demographics that represent a large portion of Americans.

“Every person that gets to participate represents 65,000 other people with their same characteristics,” Barajas said.

Participants are compensated for their time.

Researchers conduct perusal interviews that include demographic, socioeconomic, dietary, and health-related questions. The full examination and screening consist of medical, dental, and physiological measurements, as well as laboratory tests administered by highly trained medical personnel, according to NHANES website.

“Once participants understand what the process is and what it entails, and that the work that we do is not only important for themselves, it’s important on the national level, it’s giving back to the community, there’s a greater chance they’re going to engage with us,” Barajas said.

About 700 households were identified in Henrico and about half of them will undergo comprehensive health screening, Barajas said. Many of them already received an invitation letter in the mail, but he urged residents to not just skip over any mailings from NHANES.

Health concerns have been top of mind for millions of Americans since the beginning of the pandemic. Barajas said this study will hopefully help address many underlying questions that still surround Covid-19 infection.

The real-world impact of NHANES has been felt in the past. The program began back in the 1960s.

“One of the reasons that lead has been taken out of gasoline and paint is because of NHANES data,” Barajas said.

Beyond tracking disease prevalence or risk factors, NHANES data help determine health measurables, like infant growth charts or standards for nutrition labels.

“There are thousands of people with your same habits and conditions. So, NHANES is not just about knowing those health conditions and what people need, but it’s also about the things people are doing to keep them healthy.”

The NHANES crew is scheduled to begin their data collection in Henrico in mid-September. You can learn more about the study and its history here.