Hundreds attend motorcycle ride honoring missing Hampton boy Codi Bigsby

WILLIAMABURG, Va. — A motorcycle ride took off from Williamsburg on Sunday morning in honor of Codi Bigsby, a four-year-old boy who was reported missing in Hampton 18 months ago.

"A Ride For Justice, Codi Bigsby" was organized by a group called "We are Codi's Voice," led by Nancy Strickland. More than 250 people signed up for the ride, Strickland told News 3 last week.

By the time Sunday morning arrived, the turnout appeared to smash that earlier number.

Hundreds of people gathered at Williamsburg Premium Outlets; the beginning of a route that went to a memorial near the boy's home, known as the "Codi fence," before wrapping at the Retired Armed Forces Club in Hampton.

“I thank every one of these people that has shown love for this baby," said a tearful Strickland of the turnout.

She says money raised through t-shirt sales and donations will be sent to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children in Codi's name.

"Cody gets justice. It’s gonna go to the next child that needs justice and we’re going to do this for the next child and it’s going to be an honor of Codi," said Strickland.

Codi was reported missing in January of 2022 and hasn't been found.

Soon after his disappearance, his father, Cory Bigsby, learned he faced child abuse and neglect charges relating to incidents from before Codi went missing.

Cory was charged with Codi's murder in June, but bailed out of jail. A trial is expected sometime this fall.