Hundreds honor fallen heroes at Virginia Memorial Day ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. — Several hundred visitors sat through the heat and humidity on Monday at the Virginia War Memorial to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony was held at the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater at 11 a.m. at the South Belvidere Street memorial.

Fort Lee Joint Color Guard presented the colors while Chaplain Maj. Brett Johnson with the Virginia Army National Guard led the opening prayer.

The keynote address speaker was Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. Virginia’s first woman of color elected to statewide office also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Following the speakers, memorial wreaths were placed at the Shrine of Memory while taps were played by John Blair from TAPS for Veterans.

Family members of fallen heroes said they felt a duty and an obligation to attend the ceremony.

Dennis Young honored her brother, Gordon Young from Charlotte County, who was killed in November 1965 in Vietnam.

“[The Virginia War Memorial] is special to me because it’s a way I can also honor my brother and the others whose name is enshrined here,” Young stated. “I think it’s important to spend some time to honor those who have fallen.”

Oriette Bellamy and her son traveled from Petersburg to honor her father, Ashton Lynwood Walker Jr., who died during World War II.

“I wonder what It would have been like if my father had lived. Would have there been a big difference in my life if my father had lived? Would he be proud of me today? Would he be proud of his grandson?” she asked.

Those in attendance realized that generations of Americans have been impacted by war and sacrifice that continues today.

