Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Officials have a message for the public after a dead humpback whale beached at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 10:22:48-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A dead humpback whale washed onto shore at the Oceanfront near 25th Street on Sunday morning.

The Virginia Aquarium's Stranding Response team responded and is assessing the situation, according to the aquarium.

imagejpeg_0 (3).jpg

The team has relocated the whale out of the shorebreak and onto the beach to be monitored overnight.

IMG_3189.jpg

The aquarium says the team will return to the whale on Monday for further assessment and an exam.

The aquarium asks that the public maintain a safe distance from the whale and any associated gear.

All whales are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Action, which makes touching the animal illegal.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone