Officials have a message for the public after a dead humpback whale beached at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A dead humpback whale washed onto shore at the Oceanfront near 25th Street on Sunday morning.

The Virginia Aquarium's Stranding Response team responded and is assessing the situation, according to the aquarium.

WTKR

The team has relocated the whale out of the shorebreak and onto the beach to be monitored overnight.

Danielle Saitta/WTKR

The aquarium says the team will return to the whale on Monday for further assessment and an exam.

The aquarium asks that the public maintain a safe distance from the whale and any associated gear.

All whales are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Action, which makes touching the animal illegal.