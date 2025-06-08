Human remains found near Virginia Walmart; police 'actively processing' scene

EMPORIA, Va. — An investigation is underway after suspected human remains were discovered not far from the Walmart Supercenter in Emporia on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area where Commonwealth Boulevard and Market Drive intersect at 1:45 p.m. after someone found what they believed were human remains, Emporia Police Chief Troy Hawkins said. That is behind the Walmart and not far from Interstate 95.

"Detectives immediately secured the area and are actively processing the scene," Hawkins said.

It was unclear how long the remains, which were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond, had been at the location.

Hawkins said the department is working closely with the Medical Examiner's Office, which will identify the person and determine how they died.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to come forward.

"Your cooperation is invaluable in aiding this investigation," Hawkins said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Emporia Police at 434-634-7320 or submit an anonymous tip using the Emporia Police Department’s Tip 411 App or by texting Keyword “EmporiaPD” to 847411 followed by your tip.

Emporia is roughly 66 miles and a 1 hour 10-minute drive from Richmond along Interstate 95.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.