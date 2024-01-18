Hulon Willis Jr. killed, tractor trailer driver charged in crash

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- A tractor trailer driver was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of Hulon L. Willis Jr.

Willis Jr., 69, of Chesterfield County, was killed Tuesday, January 16, when a tractor trailer triggered a chain reaction crash on the Bowling Green Bypass in Caroline County, according to Virginia State Police.

"As vehicles were temporarily stopped on the Bowling Green Bypass, northbound from eastbound Route 207 to northbound Route 301, a tractor-trailer failed to slow and rear-ended three vehicles. Each with only one occupant inside," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the crash. "Two drivers were transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injury. The third driver, Hulon L. Willis Jr., 69, of Chesterfield, succumbed to injury on the scene."

The tractor trailer driver, Vincent Alan Quade Jr., 37, of Leonardtown, Maryland, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter as well as reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

Remembering Hulon L. Willis Jr.

Willis worked at the Caroline Detention Facility, according to his LinkedIn page. The facility in Bowling Green is not far from the crash site.

Willis graduated from William & Mary in 1977.

His father, Hulon Willis, Sr. was the first African American student to attend William & Mary.

The Hulon Willis Association at William & Mary "is dedicated to continued and sustained engagement of alumni of Black or African descent. It seeks to provide alumni opportunities to build community through connection with fellow alumni, students and alma mater."

Here is a statement from the university on the passing of Hulon L. Willis, Jr:



The sad news of Hulon L. Willis, Jr.’s passing is deeply felt by the William & Mary community. A member of the Class of 1977, he was especially pivotal in aiding the university’s engagement and re-connection with members of our community during our recent recognition of the 50th Anniversary of African American students in residence here. His legacy will live on at William & Mary not just in name but also in spirit.He and his family have had such a great impact on our campus. Our Alumni Association’s Hulon Willis Association - dedicated to engaging our alumni of Black and African decent - is named for his father, Hulon Willis, Sr. who was the first African American student enrolled at the university and received his Master of Education here in 1956. One of our residence halls was also named for Willis, Sr. in 2021.Willis, Jr.’s daughter, Mica Willis, graduated here in 2013 as did his sister, Kimberly Willis Miles, in 1980. All have been impactful members of our community.



