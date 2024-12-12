Why you're seeing more police patrolling Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Expect to see more Chesterfield County Police on Hull Street Road. Officers will run a traffic enforcement operation on Hull Street Road on Thursday, Dec. 12.

They will focus on catching speeding drivers, reckless driving, people running red lights, driving under the influence, and using cell phones while driving.

Hull Street Road was chosen for this operation after a poll on Nextdoor, where the community picked the best spot for traffic enforcement, according to police.

Hull Street Road got the most votes, with 47% of people favoring it over five other options.

On Thursday, more police officers will patrol Hull Street Road, especially in the area between the Route 288 interchange and Courthouse Road.

In 2023, following a crash in which an infant was killed, CBS 6 investigative reporter Tyler Layne looked into concerns neighbors shared about a different stretch of Hull Street Road.

