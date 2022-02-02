Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver kills Chesterfield pedestrian on Hull Street Road

Posted at 8:27 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 08:27:58-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed in a Wednesday morning hit and run, according to Chesterfield Police.

A driver struck and killed a pedestrian at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Walmsley Boulevard in Chesterfield, according to police.

The driver who struck the pedestrian drove away from the crash scene, police added.

Police have not yet provided a description of the vehicle.

Eastbound lanes of Hull Street were closed in the area as the investigation continued.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers