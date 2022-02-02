Driver kills Chesterfield pedestrian on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed in a Wednesday morning hit and run, according to Chesterfield Police.

A driver struck and killed a pedestrian at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Walmsley Boulevard in Chesterfield, according to police.

The driver who struck the pedestrian drove away from the crash scene, police added.

Police have not yet provided a description of the vehicle.

Eastbound lanes of Hull Street were closed in the area as the investigation continued.

