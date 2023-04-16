Pickup was speeding, 'weaving in-and-out of traffic' in deadly Hull Street Road wreck, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Charges are pending against a pickup truck driver after a woman was killed and another person was injured in a crash on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon.

The wreck happened in the 13200 block of Hull Street Road just before 12:20 p.m., according to Lt. Jeff Easton with Chesterfield Police.

The driver of a Chevrolet pickup was speeding and "weaving in-and-out of traffic" traveling east on Hull Street Road, according to Easton.

That pickup collided with a Toyota sedan headed west that was trying to turn left onto Craig Rath Boulevard, officials said.

Easton said the sedan driver and her passenger were taken to an area hospital where the driver died of her injuries. The other person in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Police said charges are pending against the driver of the pickup.

As police continue their investigation, officers said Hull Street Road between Brad McNeer Parkway and Craig Rath Boulevard would remain closed.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.