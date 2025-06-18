Overturned tractor trailer and fuel spill shuts down Hull Street Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A section of westbound Hull Street Road is closed due to an overturned tractor trailer that caused a fuel leak.

The closure affects the area between Route 288 and Old Hundred Road.

Firefighters, including members of Chesterfield Fire and EMS's Hazmat Team, are on scene working to contain the fuel leak.

Officials expect the road to remain closed for the next couple of hours.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes during this time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.