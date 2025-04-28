‘Hostile’ Hull Street Road to get $37 million upgrade. Here are the changes.

RICHMOND, Va. — A $37 million infrastructure improvement project along Hull Street Road is scheduled to begin on the city’s Southside Monday.

Richmond’s Department of Public Works predicts crews will work for two years transforming Hull Street Road between Hey and Warwick roads using a combination of federal Smart Scale and Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) funds, along with city and state resources.

The city said the construction will focus on multimodal safety, operational efficiency, and vibrant streetscape enhancements.

Key features of the projectinclude street lighting, new sidewalks, signage and pavement markings, storm drainage improvement, landscaping, and traffic improvements.

The project will add a new pavement overlay and widening, new curbs and gutters, along with sewer and utility improvements.

Many Latino-owned businesses, along with a Food Lion, mobile home park, single-family neighborhoods, and the Shady Creek Apartments, all sit along the corridor between Hey and Warwick roads.

CBS 6 saw several pedestrians essentially playing a game of Frogger as they dodged traffic while attempting to cross the four lanes without a crosswalk.

Those pedestrians are forced to queue in a narrow median before dashing across the busy road. Once across the street, individuals walk along a narrow gravel shoulder to reach their destination.

“We’ve seen a lot of car accidents and people getting hit by cars and stuff like that coming up and down this area,” said Antoine Young, who walks the around community. “I’m hoping that [the project] saves lives and they put in sidewalks.”

According to a study conducted by the city, 13% of residents and surrounding block groups on Hull Street Road do not own a vehicle, and 43% own just one car per household.

“Poor lighting and minimal street activity threaten personal safety and comfort” and “vehicles routinely exceed posted speeds.”

Page 25 of the city’s study shows “the overall image of the corridor is generally uninviting (even hostile) to travelers and potential investors.”

This project will create a multimodal transportation corridor featuring a shared-use path designed to safely accommodate cyclists and pedestrians while improving traffic flow and access for all users. This initiative emphasizes safety, accessibility, and aesthetics, according to a press release.



