Man dies after being hit by SUV on Hull Street in Richmond, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man died after he was hit by an SUV along Hull Street Road in Richmond, according to police.

The crash happened around 6:30 Friday evening in the 3800 block of Hull Street. Once on scene, officers found a man down and unresponsive in the right westbound travel lane.

Monday, police identified the victim as Charles Hunt, 66, of Richmond.

"The RPD Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate and have determined that Hunt was attempting to make a mid-block crossing from the north side of the street to the south side when he was struck. The driver was operating the vehicle westbound in the left lane when the vehicle struck Hunt. The driver remained on the scene," a news release says.

Charges have not been filed at this time. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Charles Hunt to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

