Chesterfield Police stop nearly 500 drivers during Hull Street operation

The Chesterfield County Police Department is in the midst of a week-long traffic enforcement campaign along Hull Street Road.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jun 14, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police pulled over nearly 500 drivers and wrote more than 560 summones during its six-day crackdown on Hull Street Road.

The operation, according to police, focused on drivers who were speeding, running red lights, and driving with cell phones in their hands.

"People are out here driving 6,000-pound missiles that need to be under control," Chesterfield Police Sgt. Stephan Rouze said while on patrol. "Your focus needs to be on the roadway, when you're behind the wheel. That's your responsibility. And if you're irresponsible with that, then we're gonna hold you accountable."

In addition to Hull Street Road, police patrolled Courthouse Road, Bailey Bridge Road, Old Hundred Road S., and Genito Road.

